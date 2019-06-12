SEEK 2019 Contemporary Urban Arts Festival opens in Dundalk this weekend

Beginning this Saturday June 15, sees the inaugural “SEEK 2019”, Contemporary Urban Arts Festival open in Dundalk.

Dundalk BIDs in conjunction with lead sponsors Colourtrend and Creative Ireland are behind the new festival.

Town Centre Commercial Manager (TCCM), Martin McElligott explains the ethos behind this new festival, saying that it takes inspiration from urban centres across the world, which have become kaleidoscopes of creativity, bringing largescale street art to public spaces.

“Dundalk like most town centres in Ireland has seen its fair share of shape shifting, some of our key building stock in most cases is occupied, but it is undeniable that time has taken its toll on many of these precious buildings”, McElligott says.

“The festival is double-sided, helping us transform some of our tired buildings in the coolest way by using them as a giant artistic canvas to translate some of Dundalk’s unique history and heritage.”

Three renowned artists, James Earley, Aches and Omin have been chosen to create bold and impactful murals focusing on historical figures associated with the town.

For eight days starting on Saturday June 15, they will be using Dundalk as their artistic playground, transforming our town centre forever, live in front of thousands of people.

He continued: “We are very excited about all our scheduled art pieces from Cu Cuchlainn and Peter Rice but speaking about one that really sticks out in my mind is “Edward the Bruce” the last High King of Ireland.

"This story will be painted by the artist known as “Aches” and is a 700 year old historical event. Edward is the younger brother of the famous Scottish king “Robert the Bruce” known to be the father of Scottish independence and while Robert has had movies made about him and even 3D facial reconstructions, Edward’s only acknowledgement was being laid to rest out in Faughart the year he was killed."

They would like to thank our lead sponsors Dundalk BIDs, Colourtrend, Creative Ireland, Creative Spark and all our other sponsors, Dundalk Tidy Towns, The Hairshop, Grandson Design Studio, Thinking Cap, ORH Marketing, Riva Restaurant, All City Paints, MTN, Imperial Hotel and Louth County Council.

Speaking with Sarah Daly from Creative Spark she said:

“We are delighted to be involved in this festival to bring creativity to the streets of Dundalk. Creative Spark supports local artists in its centre in Muirhevnamor but really values the opportunity to work with artists in the town centre to increase the visibility of the creative talent and rich history of our area.

"It is also fantastic that the festival has received the support of the Creative Ireland programme for its inaugural year. This validates the quality of the artists selected and the vision and ambition of the festival promoters.”

Speaking on the partnership Managing Director of Colourtrend, Kevin O’Connor says:

“We at Colourtrend, are honoured to be sponsoring Seek Dundalk 2019 and to play such an active role in the festival. As an Irish family brand, it is important for us to celebrate and support local culture and what better way than with an exciting initiative such as SEEK 2019.

"We are delighted to be in a position to help in bringing the colour of this wonderful festival to life and see how these incredible artists use our paint to tell a story that celebrates Irish history and culture in their creative murals. We look forward to seeing what the incredible team of talented artists unveil at SEEK.”