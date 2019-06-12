New Dundalk Municipal District Leas-Chathaoirleach 'delighted' to be elected

Newly elected Dundalk Municipal District Leas-Chathaoirleach Marianne Butler has said she is "delighted to be Leas-Chathaoirleach again".

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat following her election at yesterday's Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Cllr Butler mentioned her time as Leas-Chathaoirleach of Dundalk Town Council back in 2010 and said it's "nice to be back in the role in the Municipal District and I look forward to working with John (Cathaoirleach John McGahon) over the next 12 months."

Cllr Butler added:

"I'm delighted that my suggestion to have maybe the September meeting of the Municipal District in Dromiskin, because it's new to the Municipal District and I think we're all eager to get to know more about it and be able to help the people there, as well as hopefully maybe heading out to Blackrock, which we haven't done yet."