Man jailed for stealing cash during break-ins at Dundalk fast food outlets

A 32 year old man who stole cash in break-ins to two fast food outlets and a restaurant in Dundalk was jailed for 18 months at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Darren Brady of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk - who has been in custody for almost a year, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and criminal damage arising out of his crime spree which happened within a four week period, last summer.

The court heard last Tuesday that Darren Brady broke into a kebab shop in Dundalk on May 12th last year, after breaking an extractor fan and forcing it through the wall of the premises creating an opening. A small cash float of €50 was taken.

He targeted another fast food outlet on June 4th last year, after pulling off a metal cage around a window and stole a Dell Laptop, a Samsung mobile phone and €640 in cash – €100 of which was in coins.

Five days later a restaurant on Park Street was burgled – during which €2,000 in cash was stolen.

CCTV footage from the second premises was put to Darren Brady after he was arrested by gardai on mobile patrol who saw him acting suspiciously. He claimed he had an alibi for the restaurant break-in and denied being the person in the CCTV footage, but admitted that his DNA and fingerprints might be recovered from the scene of the first burglary.

The Defence barrister said his client – who had 64 previous convictions, had apologised during questioning and told gardai that he needed treatment, which the legal counsel said related to an addiction to benzodiazepine tablets and street drugs.

The barrister added while the accused had a difficult background, it was now time for him to move towards a drug-free and a crime-free life.