Dundalk man punched man in face during attempted robbery

A 22 year old local man who punched a man to the side of his face during an attempted robbery, has been jailed for seven months at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Michael Cummins with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk has been in custody since March 4th – and the Defence barrister said the most tangible evidence of his client’s remorse was the early guilty plea he had entered.

The court heard the defendant was with two 17 year olds, when the victim as targeted on Clanbrassil Street.

The injured party told them he had no money, and handed over his wallet which was thrown to the ground. Threats of ‘slicing and knee capping’ were made and of ‘being beaten within an inch of his life’.

The accused - who had seven previous convictions, ran up from behind and punched the victim to the side of his face, before running off towards Earl Street.

Gardai arrested him on Park Street and the court heard he was not interviewed at the time as he was intoxicated.

The injured party – who did not attend the sentencing hearing, suffered a chipped tooth requiring dental treatment, had a sore head and a throbbing jaw following the assault.

In a victim impact report he said he suffered emotional distress and is now fearful of walking through Dundalk on his own and as he was detained in hospital overnight for an MRI scan, he had missed an orthopaedic appointment which he had been waiting more than six years for.

The Defence barrister said his client lives with his mother and while he did well initially after his release from serving a sentence in September 2018, he began drinking and taking drugs, which led to him sliding into reoffending from the end of the year.

The barrister said the guilty plea entered last week, almost three months from the incident, and had declined to seek a Probation report, as he wished to have the matter dealt as soon as possible.

Judge Petria McDonnell imposed a 12 month sentence but suspended the final five months in recognition of the early guilty plea, which was backdated to when the accused went into custody on the date of his arrest.