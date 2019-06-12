Louth road upgrade meeting an 'opportunity for locals to see what is planned'

Mid-Louth councillor John Sheridan has advised local residents in the Ardee area that the upcoming consultation meeting on the road upgrade from Ardee to Castleblayney will give them a chance to see what is being planned.

"This consultation will be an opportunity for local residents particularly in Reaghstown, Tallanstown and others areas around the current N2 to see what is planned."

He continued: "This project is in its infancy. At present it's part of a wider project from Ardee to Derry so there are alot of other factors which could influence this project going ahead. Overall we are talking years if not over a decade before this scheme may start.

"This project may involve anything from upgrades to the current road to a full blown new road north of Ardee to Carrickmacross and beyond. One concern I did raise at the meeting that if this did happen, you could potentially have some communities divided by the current main road and a brand new road."

Mr Sheridan added: "I also have a concern that this process won't give information to locals about the N2 south of Ardee through Collon and Slane and what the long term plans are for those villages."