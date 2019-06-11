Dundalk Municipal District

McGahon elected as Cathaoirleach to Dundalk Municipal District

Local Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District this evening.

Local Green Party councillor Marianne Butler has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.  

Cllr McGahon has served as Cathaoirleach in the district previously and succeeds Fianna Fáil Cllr Conor Keelan in the role. 

More to follow.

 