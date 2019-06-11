Appeal made by friends of missing Dundalk man

An appeal has been shared on social media for a Dundalk man who has been missing for the last 24 hours.

A friend of the missing man shared the following message on social media saying: "Colin Quinlivan is missing 24hrs if anyone sees him could they please tell him to come home or contact the garda station or phone Jackie Flynn 0894075998 he's driving a white ford transit connect PLEASE SHARE".

More updates as we have them.