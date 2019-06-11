Dundalk dad to complete 32 triathlons in 32 days in 32 counties!

Local man Declan Loy, who has become known as ‘Irondad’ after completing thirty 70.3 distance Triathlons last year - setting a new world record in the process - is attempting to do something never done before in Ireland.

He will swim, cycle and run every county in Ireland over 32 days, completing a staggering 3,552km in total. Each day will comprise of a 1km swim, 100km cycle and then a 10km run.

Declan believes anything is possible and doesn’t consider himself an athlete.

“I am just a Daddy who started exercising a few years back. I do this to help raise money for a Not For Profit organisation called Super You, which teaches empowerment and wellbeing to young people throughout Ireland.”

Declan would encourage people to come out all over the island of Ireland to support the cause.

“I am passionate about encouraging dads, mums and kids to start exercising, it is crucial for everyone’s mental health. It doesn’t have to be triathlon; it could be a simple walk every day. The impact exercise has on people can really be life changing, for me it definitely was.”

Declan’s record-breaking attempt commences on June 27 in Newry and ends in Dundalk on July 28. The reason behind the challenge is to fundraise for Super You, of which Declan is on the board of directors and is passionate about the work they do.

The Super You workshops has spread to nearly every county in Ireland and they have delivered talks to over 5,000 students promoting positive mental health and well-being.

Declan adds: “The easy part is the physical challenge; the hard part is organising 32 individual challenges in 32 counties in 32 days. The linguistics are unbelievable. However there has been near 24 Triathlon clubs who have come forward to help with this. It’s very humbling to see how people will help a great cause such as Super You. Another challenge for me is balancing my family life, my business which is Viking Windows, travelling, accommodation and of course fundraising, but it’s all a bit of fun!”

Peter Tomany, a local triathlon coach with Setanta Triathlon Club and Ventoux cycling studio, will be the supporting crew for the challenge. The final day will be held at Felda Gym and Spa in Dundalk on July 28 and is open to the public to register. Choose from a 111km Triathlon, 100km Cycle or a 10K Run. Join the Challenge today - Visit www.irondadchallenge.ie to register.