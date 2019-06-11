€162k in national funding will help create childcare spaces in Louth

New funding of €162,592 will lead to the creation of additional childcare places in Louth, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has announced a total of €6.25m in capital funding to providers of Early Learning and Care and School Age Childcare this summer. Nationally this will lead to an increase of more than 3,600 childcare places for children up to age 15.

Fergus O'Dowd said: “This funding will lead to additional places for children aged 0-3 years, as well as new school-age childcare places, locally.

“This investment is a welcome boost for parents in the county and another step towards nationwide affordable childcare provision, something that Fine Gael has prioritised.

“Affordable and accessible childcare is something that the Fine Gael-led Government has been striving to achieve.

“Our Independent colleague, Minister Zappone, has been driving improvements in the childcare sector and will continue to do so.

“Parents and children deserve access to high-quality, affordable childcare that will allow families to choose the type of work and home-life that best suits their needs.

“The funding decisions have been made following a competitive application process and I would like to congratulate the providers who have been successful."

Children’s Minister Ms Zappone said: “Quality accessible affordable childcare requires investment. The funding being announced today will translate into over 3,600 new and extra spaces for children up to the age of 15. It is another step as we seek to address the decades of under-investment and neglect by successive governments. Overall Government investment in early learning and care has jumped 117% since 2015.”

Pobal have begun notifying all applicants of the outcomes of the capital decisions.