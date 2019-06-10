Gardaí investigating North Louth burglary

There have been four burglaries across North Louth in the last week in Carlingford, Omeath, Blackrock and the Castletown Road.

In one of the incidents Gardaí attended an alleged burglary that occurred in a house in the Cuchulainn Heights area of Carlingford, Co. Louth

The incident occurred on June 3 at approximately 1:30am.

There were no reports of anything being taken in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.