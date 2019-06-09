Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday June 9 2019

The death has occurred of Breda Ring of Rossmakay, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 7 2019. Breda (Secondary School Teacher) much loved wife of the late Paddy Carvill and loving mother of Emmet and Clare, loving daughter of Clare and the late Diarmuid Ring and sister of Mairin, Timothy, Pádraig, Brendan, Colum and Kevin.

Deeply missed by her heartbroken son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and many friends in USA and at home.

Reposing at her home A91 A432 from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11.0’ Clock.

Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1.30pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Morgan (née Kearney) of Griffith Hall, Drumcondra, Dublin / Cooley, Louth

Peacefully, at St. Francis’ Hospice, Raheny. Beloved wife of the late Seán and dear mother of Therese. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Seán, Éabha and Darragh, sisters-in-law Briege and Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Francis’ Hospice from 3pm-5pm on Sunday, with prayer service at 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Boher.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis’ Hospice, Raheny c/o Quinn’s Funeral Home.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ivars Ore of 3 Crescent 1, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth



Beloved son of Antra and dear partner of Rachel and loving father of Abbie, Malanija and Daniella. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, children, mother, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday.

May he rest in peace



