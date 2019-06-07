"Dundalk people are similar to Glaswegians - friendly, helpful, and a bit mad!"

Del Lennon is the owner of Roots and Green café on Jocelyn Street. They offer lunch seven days a week and brunch at weekends as well as world-class coffee.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Has to be the people, I find them very friendly and welcoming. I'm from Glasgow originally, but I've been warmly welcomed by the locals!

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

I love hillwalking, and regularly get up to Carlingford/Cooley Peninsula, such natural beauty. A great way to unwind.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

The traffic/roadworks!

What annoys you about the town?

People who litter, and rude drivers, but you could say that about any town or city.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

Professionally we're very busy which is great. The meal plan side of the business has really taken off and we plan to open a new commercial kitchen in the coming weeks. Personally, I would love to take some time off but I'm not sure when I'll find the time!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

I think they’re quite similar in nature to Glaswegians, and that's the biggest compliment I could pay them! Friendly, helpful, and a bit mad!

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

In the short time that I've been here I've been told all sorts of stories, but I'm not one for gossip so I'm keeping it to myself!

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

Mondatown! I love the fact that so many people support their local team with pride. I was lucky in that regard, my local team growing up was Celtic!

Do you think there are more independent businesses like your own popping up in Dundalk these days?

There definitely are. When we first opened a lot of people were coming in and saying, 'Oh this is amazing it's like being in Dublin' which I thought was funny as it's only an hour away!



Dundalk has some great cafes, and some really cool barber shops! I've met a lot of independent business owners here and they are all very supportive of each other.

How is business for your meal plans going? Do you think people are becoming more health conscious these days and are looking for healthy options/gym diet plans?

It's only week six for our meal plans but it has taken off like a rocket! I'm not sure that it would have taken off so quickly in Dublin or anywhere else for that matter. The Northeast of the country seems to be particularly clued into diet and fitness. Young people are way more health conscious than I ever was at that age, and really understand the importance of diet and nutrition.



How we eat is constantly evolving, people now want healthy, convenient food. Most people are time poor and want to grab something on the go, but they don't want to be eating unhealthy fast food, and that's where we come in. Keep up to date with the latest delicious meals on offer at Roots and Green at: www.facebook.com/rootsandgreen/