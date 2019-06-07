Phone scammers targeting Louth residents

Phone scammers are targeting Louth residents pretending to be from the Revenue Office and asking for people's card details.

The Carrick-on-Suir based number 051 347712 is telling callers that they are owed a tax rebate following a mistake in their calculations in the last rebate.

The Castletara Community Alert Facebook group in Cavan has also shared a warning about the hoax callers after Cavan residents were targeted.



A notice on their page said: "A local just got a call from number 051 347743 stating they were ringing about a tax refund and looking for bank details. Again this is a hoax call. Scam number calling pretending to be from revenue. Offering a €900 rebate once you give your credit card details. Guys name is 'Ray Hamilton'.........Indian accent"

Please remember that you should never give your bank details out over the phone.