Dundalk Councillor Liam Reilly re-elected as Cathaoirleach

Fianna Fáil Councillor Liam Reilly has been re-elected as Cathaoirleach at a Louth County Council meeting this morning.

Drogheda-based Fine Gael Cllr Oliver Tully has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.

The Cathaoirleach is the chairperson of Seanad Éireann.

The Cathaoirleach calls on Members to speak and keeps order in the House whilst the Leas-Chathaoirleach is the deputy chairperson of the Seanad, and performs the same role in the Seanad Chamber when the Cathaoirleach is absent.