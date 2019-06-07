Deaths in Dundalk - Friday June 7 2019

The death has occurred of May Pepper (née Kirke) of St. Malachy's Villas, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Mattie and loving mammy of Matt, Ray, Catherine and Brendan.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family circle.

Reposing at home from 11am on Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Annie Dunne (née Mohan) of Ravensdale Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Arthur and dear mother of John, Mary, Elizabeth, Ann, Cecilia and Briege.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 RH33) from 2pm to 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

Removal on Sunday at 12.20pm, to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace









