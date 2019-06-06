North Louth community group warning over handbag thefts

Cooley residents have been warned to be vigilant following reports of handbags being stolen from cars in the area.

The Cooley Community alert Facebook Group shared the following message:

"Caution: Have been a number of handbag snatches at shopping centre car parks in Dundalk by youths on bicycles opening doors and grabbing bags. Incidents in Long Walk and Dunnes this week. Please lock car doors and be extra cautious."