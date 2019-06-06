3,109 carers in Louth to benefit from Support Grant

Up to 3,109 carers in Louth will benefit from the Carer’s Support Grant from today, Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon has said.

“The Carer’s Support Grant is worth €1,700 and is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

“My colleague, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, TD, has confirmed to me that up to 3,109 carers in Louth will benefit from this grant from today.

“Furthermore, carers who are providing care for two or more people will receive a grant in respect of each person being cared for, to take account of the additional costs and challenges of providing care to more than one person.”

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. Other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments may also apply for the Carer’s Support Grant.

Minister Doherty has allocated €218 million for the Carer’s Support Grant this year which will benefit some 116,000 carers nationally.

Cllr. McGahon continued: “Another very positive development for carers in recent years is the funding provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, as part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plans, to support training for carers.

“Under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2018 in excess of €1.7m has been allocated to 12 projects across the country which will provide training, information and related support services for family carers.

“The purpose of this measure is to assist carers to provide the best care possible to the care recipient, to reduce the risk of injury to the carer and care recipient and, to help family carers cope with the emotional and psychological aspects of their role.

Cllr. McGahon concluded: “Carers do such valuable work and are a huge benefit to our society. I urge carers in Louth to apply for the Carer’s Support Grant to make life a little easier.

"It is not means-tested and is assessed on the level of care being provided by the carer. The closing date for receipt of applications for the 2019 Grant is 31 December next year (31 December 2020).”