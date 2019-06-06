Táin March celebrations in Moorehall Lodge in Ardee, Louth

Ardee made its mark on the Ireland’s Ancient East tourist trail when the Tain March arrived at Moorehall Lodge to a rapturous reception last week.

The town at the centre of the Cuchulainn legend turned out in costume and celebration when the march arrived, led by Queen Maeve (Moorehall Lodge Ardee resident Rita Molloy).

“The community came together to give Queen Maeve’s army a real Ardee welcome, with an array of colour, art, performance and plenty of craic,” said Frances Byrne, Social and Recreational Activities coordinator at Moorehall Lodge Ardee.

“Everybody enjoyed the re-enactment of Ferdia and Cuchulainn’s battle which took place on the steps of Moorehall Lodge.”

The Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire girls school were at the heart of the pageant with their home-made shields, as well as a Celtic tapestry of Cuchulainn and Ferdia created by Anna Keenan and the Ardee Ladies Group.

“Residents of Moorehall Lodge Ardee and Moorehall Retirement Village were dressed in period costume with brooches and tabards that we made with our resident artist Rachel,” said Breege Conlon, Moorehall Retirement Village Co-ordinator.

“It was such a great occasion that we really hope that we have cemented Ardee’s rightful place as part of the Ireland’s Ancient East trail.”

Ardee – otherwise known as the Ford of Ferdia – is at the heart of the Tain’s mythology, and is the scene of the fight between Cuchulainn and Ferdia for the Brown Bull of Cooley.

Ferdia House also hosted an exhibition on Ardee’s part in the March.