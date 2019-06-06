Dundalk shop installs lifesaving 24/7 access defibrillator

There has been an outpouring of support for a new initiative which saw a local shop install a defibrillator outside their premises so that it can be accessed 24 hours a day by members of the public.

Gavin Hearty, manager of Costcutter on Clanbrassil Street explained he got the idea after hearing a man died after collapsing from a heart attack on Clanbrassil Street earlier in the year:

“We had the machine installed about two weeks ago and started telling people about it last week. There was a man who had a heart attack on New Years Day and collapsed on Clanbrassil Street.

“There were no businesses open that day and nowhere he could access a defibrillator. And it was close to the date that my own dad had had a heart attack three years previously - so it hit me hard.”

Gavin explained: “There are a few places that have them on Clanbrassil Street here, but everywhere was closed that day. I started thinking that there should be one on the street.

“Some other businesses would have one installed inside. But most businesses are only open from 9am to 6pm. I thought this still could leave seven hours a day where people couldn’t access one of these machines.

“It’s a bigger thing in Northern Ireland, so I saw it there and thought it might work here. I got talking to Martin McElligott in Dundalk BIDS about funding and he put me in touch with Barry from the First Responders. They both helped make it happen.”

Whilst the equipment is secured by a code for security purposes, Gavin explains it can be accessed easily:

“The box is alarmed and has a camera on it and a code to open it. All of the staff in the shop have the code, or in the event that the shop is closed you can contact emergency services on 999 and they will give you the code.

“The machine almost talks you through the process. It’s very user-friendly. And if someone had basic emergency training, they would know how to operate it.”

Commenting on the response to a social media post on the shops account Mr Hearty said: “We put the post on Facebook to get the word out that the machine is there. I’ve never seen anything like it - the response has been incredible.

“There was an incident about three weeks ago on Clanbrassil Street here where a man needed a defibrillator. Ours was just in the process of being installed here, so it wasn’t available.

“It was about ten to six in the evening. He did manage to get to use a defibrillator in another building closeby. And we’ve since heard that a defibrillator was needed twice in one day in town recently, so there is a need for these machines. Probably more than you would think.

“Dundalk BIDS are trying to get more installed across town, so hopefully we will see more around Dundalk in the near future.”

DEFIBRILLATOR LOCATIONS ACROSS DUNDALK: Costcutter, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Dundalk Garda station , Dealgan Nursing home, News & Deli, Park Street, St. Patrick’s Cathedral , Redemptorist Church, The Redeemer Family Resource Centre, Dundalk Court House, The Town Hall, Men's Sheds in Seatow, The Lisdoo, The Park Café in Dundalk Retail Park.

Please note only some of these machines can be accessed 24/7. This is not an exhaustive list.

If you are interested in basic CPR training free of charge at The Redeemer Family Resource Centre contact Barry Hennessy from Dundalk First Responders on 0851181420 or email 1barryhennessy@eir.com