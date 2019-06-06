Torrential rainfall causes flooding in Dundalk town centre

Yesterday's torrential rain caused some flooding around Dundalk town centre.

The above image shared on the New Traffic Watch Louth And Monaghan And Cavan and Speed Vans Facebook group shows Park Avenue, the street beside the Adelphi, completely flooded by rainwater.

The street has cleared up this morning and is passable again.

According to Louth Weather, 42mm of rain fell since Tuesday morning.

"To put this into some perspective, there was 45mm in the full month of May," Louth Weather pointed out.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow rainfall warning yesterday morning to seven counties this morning including Monaghan and Cavan, but not Louth. According to the agency, another 25 to 32 mm of rainfall expected over 24 hours.

Met Eireann has forecasted sunny spells, scattered showers and temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees today.

Louth Weather posted some interesting facts about yesterday's excessive rainfall.