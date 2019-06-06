Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 6 2019

The death has occurred of Mícheál Maguire of Tavanamore, Hackballscross Eir codeA91KD93, Dundalk, Louth

The death occurred suddenly at home of Mícheál Maguire surrounded by his loving family. Mícheál, son of late Edward and Brigid Maguire.

Beloved husband of Brigid, much loved father of Paula, Mairead, Mícheál and Sinead. Sadly missed by sisters Mary Laverty (Lisdoonan) and Martina Keenan, grandchildren Shauna Alanna, Katie, Cathal, Jessica, Turlough, Darragh, Sadie and Eddie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm until 9pm today, Wednesday, and again, Thursday, from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal Friday morning to the Church of Sacred Heart, Shelagh for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private Friday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean Dunne formerly of Market St and Greenacres, Dundalk

Suddenly in London on May 12, 2019. Sean, beloved son of the late Patrick and Nellie, dear father of Tracey, Alan, Pamela and Andrew, grandad of Luke and Alfie, and brother of Pat.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, brother, mother of his children Carmel, sister-in-law Margie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 8th June 11am in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, followed by burial of ashes in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace