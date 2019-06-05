Former Teva test lab facility in Dundalk goes on market with guide price of €4.5 million

The former Teva test lab facility at the Xerox Technology Park in Dundalk has been put on the market with a guide price of €4.5 million.

The Israeli firm which last year phased out operations at the test lab in Dundalk resulting in the loss of 38 jobs has faced difficulty in recent years and is downsizing operations worldwide.

The 55,000sq ft facility sits on a 4.5 acre site and is described by the agent as “affording considerable expansion opportunities, subject to Planning Permission.” The property received a €20 million euro investment in 2008 and has been “maintained to a high standard” and is in walk in condition according to the agent.

The agent handling the sale on behalf of the Dublin based commercial property firm JLL has said the property provides a “rare opportunity for owner-occupiers or investors to acquire a turn-key building in the strategic north-eastern corridor between Dublin and Belfast.”