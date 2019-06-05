Dundalk Study Academy offering free sessions to exam students

Dundalk Study Academy is offering free sessions this week for local students sitting their Junior and Leaving Certificate exams.

Students across Louth and the rest of the country sat the first of their state exams this morning.

The local study academy is offering free sessions in the morning and evenings midweek.

They are also offering students the chance to fit in some last minute studying over the weekend for €10 per day.

On a post on Facebook DSA said: "To thank you all for your continued support and custom throughout the year, we are opening our doors for FREE as a reward to all hardworking students over the exam period."