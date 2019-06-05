Louth charity walkers take on Kerry Challenge for DEBRA Ireland

Louth locals Fionn Coulton and Marcelle Langeveldt from Dundalk Road, Dunleer, were among those who took part in the recent Debra Ireland Kerry Challenge to help raise vital funds for butterfly skin charity Debra Ireland.

Debra's inspirational Kerry Challenge (May 24-26) involves three days of trekking through the beautiful Dingle Peninsula.

The charity supports people living with EB (epidermolysis bullosa). This rare and incredibly painful genetic skin condition causes the skin layers and internal body linings to blister and wound at the slightest touch.

Fionn and Marcelle were among over 120 participants from around the country supporting Debra by lacing up their walking boots for the trek.

Debra's Kerry Challenge is open to everyone from seasoned runners to first-time amblers.

"The Kerry Challenge is a fantastic way to make a real difference in people's lives while meeting new friends and exploring Dingle's great outdoors," said Debra Ireland's Head of Marketing and Fundraising Judith Gilsenan.

"Teams and individuals can walk or run between 10 and 25km a day over two or three days in the beautiful but rugged terrain of the Dingle Peninsula."

All profits raised from the event go directly to the charity Debra Ireland which supports the 300 people in Ireland living with EB (epidermolysis bullosa).

The charity provides day to day help and support for EB patients and their families. It also funds research programmes to find better treatments and possible cures for EB.

The condition can range from mild to severe. Severe forms can be fatal in infancy or lead to dramatically reduced life expectancy, due to a range of complications from the disease.

Patients need wound care and bandaging for up to several hours a day and the condition tends to become increasingly debilitating and disfiguring over time.

Adult patients with severe forms are also extremely susceptible to an aggressive form of skin cancer. There are currently no treatments or cure for EB.