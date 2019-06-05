Fís 2019 launches today at Dundalk IT

The launch of Fís 2019, the graduate showcase for the BA (Hons) in Communications in Creative Media and for the BA in Media Arts & Technology at DkIT takes place this evening at 6pm in the PJ Carroll on the DkIT campus.

The show will open to the public on Thursday June 6, from 2pm to 6pm and admission is free for all.

You can find out a little more about the final year projects undertaken by the students here

Throughout the year the Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music at DkIT hosts a range of events to showcase student work, with Fís representing the final showcase of graduate student work.

It is a wonderful event in which to celebrate the achievements of DkIT students who have worked so hard to produce their projects and installations being exhibited as part of Fís. This year DkIT is delighted to be showcasing the work of students from the BA (Hons) in Communications in Creative Media and for the BA in Media Arts & Technology.

Fís represents the vision of DkIT students, staff, and the Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music at DkIT and is a wonderful opportunity for both industry leaders and local communities to come together and enjoy creativity and the arts in the creative hub of DkIT.

While the students on each of these programmes have a different focus on their programme of study, each student is given the opportunity to develop their skills in creativity.

The Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music at DkIT encourages its students to be innovative and prides itself on seeking out opportunities for students to engage in industry related projects, which will help in the development of key skills and prepare them for their exciting future in the Creative Industries.

DkIT aims to continue to develop its industry links and in the future hope to see some of its graduates as employers who will take the next generation of DkIT students on placement and encourage them in advancing their knowledge and skills.