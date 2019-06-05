HIT AND RUN

Victim of Dundalk hit and run has undergone surgery

Democrat Reporter

Reporter:

Democrat Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Victim of Dundalk hit and run has undergone surgery

The Silver Ford Focus which hit the man has a registration of 99-D-25111

The victim of a hit and run which occurred on Barrack Street last Saturday morning has undergone surgery and is recuperating in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda. 

The 30-year-old man was hit by a car as he walked along a footpath at approximately 9.55am in what Gardaí are describing as a "deliberate act of endangerment". 

He was dragged along by the car for a significant amount of time and was left lying on the road. 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of or on the driver of a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111. 
 
Gardai can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.