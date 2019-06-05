Louth's Fitzpatrick says 'drugs misuse in society is getting out of hand'

Louth Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick raised in the Dáil last week, the issue of drug use in society and how he believes the situation is getting out of hand.

Speaking on the issue Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"I label drug dealers as terrorists. I have not noticed a television campaign highlighting the dangers of drug use in the same fashion as the campaigns on drink driving and sexual harassment. A similar campaign is required on the misuse of drugs. Its target audience should be those aged ten years and upwards."

He continued:

"The agony that drug use inflicts on users should be shown explicitly. The violent torture and death suffered by those who cannot pay for drugs should be shown in all their gory detail.

"The effects of drug debts being passed on to families should also be clearly illustrated. It is important that we make use of television to educate citizens not only about the damage being done to drug users but also the damage to wider society.’

Deputy Fitzpatrick’s concerns, he says, have been forwarded to the Minister of State for Health Promotion and Drug Strategy, Deputy Catherine Byrne.

"Drugs misuse is on the rise and long term implications not just on the users but also their immediate families is ever increasing", the Louth Independent TD concluded. "I strongly feel that now is the time to act. It should be clearly identified and illustrated early on to show the long term effects on families."