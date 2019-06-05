Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday June 5 2019

The death has occurred of Iris O'Sullivan of 71 Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family. Iris, beloved daughter of the late Sonny and Eileen O'Sullivan, much loved mother of Caroline (Fitzpatrick), Catriona, Charmaine, Pete and their father Peter. Sadly missed by brothers Tommy and Francie, sisters Pat (Rooney) and Annette (Hamill), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 2pm. Removal Friday to St Joseph's Church, Castletown, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Brid-A-Crinn Cemetery.

House private Friday, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Leo Gartlan of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday 3rd June 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (née Conlon).

Leo will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Aideen, sons Declan, Fergus, Cormac and Enda, brother Enda, son in-law Aidan Gorham, daughters in-law Kathleen and Nicola, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Ard Easmuinn from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcurry.

May he rest in peace