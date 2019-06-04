Residents' say Louth road is a safety hazard

Residents on a small side road which is being used as a “rat run” by construction workers from the Wasdell plant on the Mullagharlin road and other motorists and are calling for Louth County Council to take urgent action before an accident occurs.

A resident told the Democrat that they fear the Chapel Road will get even busier when the factory opens.

The resident said: “We’re not against progress and it’s great to see the factory being built but don’t feel the residents of Chapel Road were considered when planning permission was granted.”

Wasdell began construction at their 70,000 sq. ft. greenfield building on a nearly three-hectare site at the IDA’s site in Mullagharlin last August. The new facility represents an investment of €30m in the area, along with 300 jobs.

The residents' main points of contention regarding Chapel Road, which is a residential road with around 40 houses on it are that the “road is not fit for purpose” due to “the volume and type of traffic using the road”.

The residents say 40 foot trucks regulary drive down the small country road and are calling for weight restrictions to be put in place. They have also enquired about the possibility of the road being closed to the public.

The resident explained: “The road is not wide enough for two cars to pass safely. Motorists are regularly speeding whilst exiting and entering the M1 from Chapel Road. It is being used as a rat run for motorists to access the Old Dublin Road to and from the M1 Wasdell Factory located at the end of Chapel Road.”

The concerned resident added: “When factory opens traffic will increase. The road is very dangerous to walk on with a pram, kids or dogs. There is also a litter issue on the road due to the site workers in Wasdell plant.”

The resident noted that there is a temporary passing bay on the road, however, residents say it is in an impractical location and does not help cars to pass.

The residents have had various meetings amongst themselves regarding the road safety concerns since March 2, 2019. The group sent a letter detailing their concerns to Louth County Council CEO Joan Martin and had a meeting with her on April 16, 2019.

Peter Fitzpatrick also attended the meeting with five members of the subcommittee. Since then LCC Chairman Liam Reilly and councillor Maria Doyle have attended meetings. Residents are hoping that the issue will be raised at a LCC meeting in September.

A resident added: “We have sent Louth County Council a petition signed by the residents asking for the northern end of Chapel Road to be closed.

“There was a precedent set back in 2007 when the road was closed for site works for motorway construction for 18 months.”