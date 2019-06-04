€520,000 funding announced for apprenticeship programmes at Dundalk IT

€520,000 in capital funding for apprenticeship programmes at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has been announced today by the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh.

The announced funding is broken down into the following programmes:

Plumbing - €80,000

Electrical - €60,000

Motor - €180,000

Carpentry - €200,000

Apprenticeship is a programme of structured education and training which formally combines and alternates learning in the workplace with learning in an education and training institution.

An apprenticeship prepares participants for a specific occupation and leads to a qualification on the National Framework of Qualifications. Since the 1970s it is estimated that over 105,000 apprentices have been trained in Ireland. The current apprenticeship population now stands at 16,000.

Welcoming the announcement, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said:

“The €520k will provide much needed investment in DKIT and will assist in the modernization of equipment available for craft apprenticeship provision.

“Apprenticeship registration is increasing year on year, with an 80% increase in registrations since 2015. This new round of funding will help strengthen opportunities for prospective apprentices in the North East.

“The funding for DKIT will support the roll-out of new syllabi in plumbing, electrical, motor and carpentry apprenticeship sections. We must continue to ensure that our young people and persons retraining have access to modern state of the art equipment and course content which will lead to the long term sustainability of apprenticeships in the North East.”

The Government's Action Plan for Education contains a commitment to enroll 31,000 people on apprenticeship programmes in the period 2016-2020.

The Action Plan to Expand Apprenticeship and Traineeship in Ireland 2016-2020 sets out a series of detailed actions and annual targets to enable the Action Plan for Education commitments to be met. In 2018, 5,648 new apprentices were registered.

To date, following the Apprenticeship Council’s two calls for proposals in 2015 and 2017, 20 new consortia led apprenticeship programmes have been developed.

These new programmes span a variety of sectors ranging from financial services and ICT to hospitality. Further new apprenticeships are due to get underway in 2019 and 2020 in various areas including construction, engineering and hairdressing.