Enjoying what you do in the gym is an absolute game changer

This article was supposed to be all about the pillars of fitness — BUT I’d love for you to take a different approach to this and look at the Pillars of Fitness from another angle.

With social media the way it is lately, the abundance of information leaves people not knowing what to think.

There’s added pressure with all these social media models in incredible shape all year round. We see the highlight reel of them in their best shape all the time but that just isn’t realistic - life happens. We see detox teas and juices cleanses that do absolutely zero besides drain your wallet.

So when I talk about the Pillars of Fitness to my clients and speak to my readers here I want you to think of the below:

Consistency is king! Nine times out of ten when I see people start on their journey to get fit and healthy, they go in with the “all or nothing” mentality.

They purchase a three-month membership to a gym or a quick fix challenge program and after that period is done they go back to normal and return to the shape they had been previously, disheartened.

Try to think of training as something you get to do rather than something you have to do. Be grateful that you have the ability to be able to exercise as cliché as it sounds.

Stricter and faster isn’t always better - and caring only about the outcome rather than a process of actually building a healthier lifestyle.

More often than not this becomes an unsustainable process and people end up in a yo-yo training/diet cycle therefor end up quitting. So my advice here is to start slow, take your time. Learn to enjoy training vs it being an arduous chore needing to be done.

Behaviors; Focus on sustainable behavior changes over time. This will not only help you feel like you’ve less pressure to get an end result but to create long-lasting change.

Striving to adopt exercise behaviours you can practice day in and day out, NOT what you can only do for a very short length of time before you end up hating it and stopping.



The gym DOES NOT have to be smashed every single day. Build your fitness and training up over time, then when you’re comfortable to add an extra day here and there, go for it.

But going from zero to five plus sessions per week is a bad move if you’re new to fitness. Support; You know the saying strength in numbers whether it’s a running group, a class you join or you take the plunge to hire a trainer, having a good support system behind you goes a long way.

Also getting your family involved in the whole process can be a great way to encourage you to stay on track with your fitness goals.

Enjoy what you do – whether it’s spin class, boot camp or whatever it is you’re doing make sure you enjoy it. Enjoying what you do in the gym is an absolute game changer. If you look forward to your workouts, you are FAR more likely to keep it up over the long haul.

There are so many ways to get fitter and stay healthier so what I would encourage you guys to do is find out what you enjoy, find out what suits your comfort level or your fitness level and roll with it.

Trust me when I say if you can’t see yourself doing it in six to twelve months, you more than likely won’t be so like I’ve said previously…. find something you enjoy and smash it!

I really hope you guys enjoyed this article. It was a slightly different angle of the “pillars of fitness” than you might’ve expected. Please feel free to reach out to me on any of my links below.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read.

