Dundalk Cllr condemns "sinister and extremely dangerous" hit and run

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has condemned the hit and run incident which occurred on Dundalk’s Barrack Street last Saturday morning as 'sinister and extremely dangerous'.

Cllr Ó Murchú continued: “In this incident a car mounted the footpath in order to hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was then dragged for a significant distance underneath the vehicle.

"This is a residential area and I dread to think what could have happened if children had been in the vicinity of this incident.

"The people who did this care nothing for the lives of people in this area. Their actions will have seriously injured this person and could have resulted in a fatality. It also had the potential to impact many more people living in this area.

"I urge anyone with information to bring it to An Gardá Síochána as quickly as possible."

The victim is currently being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.