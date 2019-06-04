Met Éireann

Yellow weather warning issued for Louth

Heavy rain today and overnight

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Louth, Monaghan and nine other counties for today and into tomorrow.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected today and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.

The warning is valid from today, Tuesday from 7am until 6am on Wednesday.