Anna sang Blackrock Choir and worked in the Louth Hospital

Anna Kavanagh, Sandy Grove, Blackrock, who has died, sang in Blackrock Choir and had a long career in the health service in Louth County Hospital.

Aged 54, she passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019.

Originally from Dublin, Anna moved with her family to Blackrock in 1971, where she attended the local national school before going to Saint Vincent’s secondary school in Dundalk.

Afterwards she continued her education at Dundalk Regional Technical College.

Anna worked for three years with Anglo Irish Beef Processors before taking up employment at Louth County Hospital where she remained for 34 years.

She was a member of the administration staff and spent a lot of time in the A&E Department.

Anna joined the Blackrock Vigil Choir in 1989 and was also a member of Blackrock Musical Society.

The choir sang movingly at the funeral Mass in a fitting and emotional tribute to their former colleague.

Away from work and her pastimes, Anna enjoyed foreign holidays; and as a teenager spent most of her time in Blackrock swimming pool.

She was predeceased by her mother, Olive five years ago, and for 10 years before that she lovingly looked after Olive at home.

Anna is survived by her father, Kevin, sister, Susan, nephew, Zach, brother-in-law, Harry, relatives and many friends in Blackrock Choir and the HSE in Louth County Hospital.

After reposing in McGeough’s funeral home, Jocelyn Street, her remains were removed to Saint Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by cousin, Father Brendan Comerford.

He was assisted by Father Brian White who gave the eulogy.

Anna’s best friends, Catherine and Fiona gave the readings, while prayers of the faithful were led by nephew, Zach.

Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Masses will be said for all who attended the ceremonies.