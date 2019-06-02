Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday June 2 2019

The death has occurred of Mary-Jo Ross-McQuaid of Village Green, Omeath, Louth / Belfast, Antrim

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Harry Ross.

Very deeply regretted by her beloved husband Ivan and children Aine and Cara. Also by her mother Bernie, sister and best friend Ann, mother-in-law and father-in-law Dympna and Seamus McQuaid, sister-in-law Deirdre, brothers-in-law Roddy and Paul and families, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford (Eircode A91TY79) on Sunday afternoon for neighbours and friends to call from 5.00pm to 10.00pm with prayers at 8.30pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Louth Hospice.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on Her soul

The death has occurred of Paddy Rogers of Trean, Dunleer, Louth



In his 70th year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Paddy, beloved son of the late Michael and Jane and loving brother of Gerry and Antoniette (Matthews).

Predeceased by his brothers Oliver and Gene. Sadly missed by his brother, sister, brother-in-law Donal, niece Shauna, nephews, the staff in Saint Joseph's Hospital, Ardee, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer, from 3pm until 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to County Louth Branch Cerebral Palsy Ireland.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brenda Finnegan (née Dullaghan) of Ballyregan, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda after a short illness surrounded by her family on Friday May 31 2019.

Predeceased by her husband John James. Devoted mother of John, Patrick, Nuala (Daly), Kevin and Stephen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Sr. Margaret (Holy Faith Sisters, Dublin), Sr. Nuala (Little Sisters of the Poor, Dublin), and Dympna Murphy (Laytown), brothers Patsy (Waterford) and Sean (London), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Stephen (Ballyregan, A81 KW44) from 12noon on Sunday until 9pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10:30am arriving to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny (A81 VY39) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterward in adjoining Cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace