North Louth Cllr welcomes funding from anti-dumping initiative

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters, who has been to the forefront of a prolonged campaign against illegal dumping in the north Louth area, has welcomed €145,000 received by Louth County Council from the Anti-Dumping Initiative.

A delighted Cllr Watters said “The funding will cover projects that include an awareness campaign, cleanups and various covert operations. The funding will specifically target tyre dumping and household waste.”

Cllr Watters also said that “nine projects are to benefit from this funding which will include a mattress amnesty which should help curb the number of mattresses that have appeared at roadsides over the past number of months.

There has been a rise in illegal dumping at bring banks and the funding will cover surveillance at these black-spots.”

The nine Projects include:



1. Cooley Mountains Clean Up- Omeath: €28,760

2. Mattress Amnesty: €11,940

3. Carlingford Lough Greenway Tyres Dump: €8,500

4. Multimedia Awareness Campaign: €6,000

5. Bring Bank Surveillance: €38,600

6. Rehabilitation of Rices Bridge Area: €11,475

7. Navvy Bank, Dundalk: €18,000

8. Castleross Estate Clean Up, Dundalk: €8,425

9. Oldbridge Estate Clean Up, Dundalk: €13,300

Concluding, Cllr Watters said “This is brilliant news and another positive step to tackle this scourge on our community. It won’t solve the problem overnight but it is a very good start.”



