Gardaí issue appeal following serious hit and run road traffic collision in Dundalk today
Serious Hit and Run Road Traffic Collision and Endangerment in Dundalk
Gardaí issue appeal following Serious Hit and Run in Barrack Street Dundalk today (PIC: Arthur Kinahan)
Gardaí are investigating a serious hit and run road traffic collision that occurred today 1st June 2019 at approximately 9.55am at Barrack Street, Dundalk, County Louth.
The incident left a male in his 30’s with serious injuries and he was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Gardaí are treating this as a deliberate act of endangerment and are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of or on the driver of a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111.
Gardai can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
