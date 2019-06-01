Gardaí issue appeal following serious hit and run road traffic collision in Dundalk today

Gardaí are investigating a serious hit and run road traffic collision that occurred today 1st June 2019 at approximately 9.55am at Barrack Street, Dundalk, County Louth.

The incident left a male in his 30’s with serious injuries and he was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.



Gardaí are treating this as a deliberate act of endangerment and are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of or on the driver of a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111.

Gardai can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.