Dundalk Gardaí investigating Barrack Street hit and run

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a hit and run incident after a car mounted a footpath on Barrack Street this morning and knocked over a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at around 10am this morning. Gardaí say the car was possibly a silver Ford Focus.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda for treatment. His condition is not yet known.

A CCTV video seen by The Dundalk Democrat shows the car driving along the footpath before hitting the pedestrian.

The Barrack Street area remains sealed off as Gardaí investigate.