DUNDALK CRIME
Dundalk Gardaí investigating Barrack Street hit and run
Barrack street remains closed off following a hit and run incident
Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a hit and run incident after a car mounted a footpath on Barrack Street this morning and knocked over a pedestrian.
The incident occurred at around 10am this morning. Gardaí say the car was possibly a silver Ford Focus.
The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda for treatment. His condition is not yet known.
A CCTV video seen by The Dundalk Democrat shows the car driving along the footpath before hitting the pedestrian.
The Barrack Street area remains sealed off as Gardaí investigate.
