Male suicides in Louth in 2018 outstrip female suicides by 8 to 1

The number of males in Louth who committed suicide in 2018 is eight times more than females, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

Eight males committed suicide in the county last year and one female according to the statistics. This gives a rate of 12.3 males per 100,000 population, compared to 1.5 females per 100,000.

The overall suicide rate in the county has decreased on 2017 and 2013 however.

The overall rate for 2018 was 6.8 per 100,000. This is down from 8.4 in 2017 and 9.7 in 2013.

For males, the rate in 2017 was 13.9 and in 2013 it was 16.3 per 100,000 population.

For females, the rate in 2017 was 3.0 and in 2013 it was 3.2 per 100,000 population.

Nationally, the suicide rate in 2018 for all persons was 7.2 - down from 8.2 in 2017 and down from 10.6 in 2013.