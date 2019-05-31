Dundalk dancers claim world champion title in Mexico competition

Not content with being members of the nation’s favourite hip-hop crew through their recent exploits on Ireland’s Got Talent, now three local dancers, Lonán Murphy, Nicole Ellis and Caitlin Rooney have added the title of World champions to their list of honours.

Following on from the success of their TV appearances with Dublin-based Fly Youth, the Dundalk natives headed to Cancun in Mexico last week to compete at Dancers Paradise an Invitational only Hip Hop World Event (a first for a European crew) against dancers from Australia, Canada and the USA amongst others.

The trip to Mexico followed months of gruelling training sessions and, to raise funds for the trip, lots of fund-raising including a Race Night, bag-packs and raffles! In addition to this they received very generous sponsorship from local businesses and public representatives from around the town and beyond.

They travelled with the support and blessing of their schools and as a result helped put Ireland on the map once more. The crew also joined in the many fun events while in Mexico, winning the tug of war, dance off and “lip sync” battles.

The dancers and their crew won the hearts of the locals and other competitors who initially had given them no hope only to be floored by their winning performance. Indeed, so taken by the warmth and friendliness of the travelling Irish contingent that many at the event said that they would love to visit Ireland to see it for themselves.

The three dancers returned to Dundalk on Tuesday morning still flying high and thrilled at their success both in winning the competition and also in showing the world that Ireland truly has got talent.