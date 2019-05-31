Dundalk IT hosts EdTech 2019 Conference

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is this year’s host for the 2019 EdTech Conference which began yesterday May 30 and continues today Friday May 31. EdTech is the annual conference of the Irish Learning Technology Association (ILTA) and is a significant event in the Irish learning and teaching calendar.

The focus of this year’s EdTech conference is the integration of educational technology in the higher and further education sectors. The theme for this year’s conference is: “The Digital Transformation of Irish Higher and Further Education - Real or Imagined? Strategy, practices, and active learning pedagogies for a digital era.”

Speaking about the conference, Paul Gormley, Chair of the Irish Learning Technology Association (ILTA) commented:

“The EdTech conference provides a dynamic platform for policy-makers, strategists, researchers and practitioners to engage with: national and international strategic and operational approaches to digital transformation; research-led technology-enabled innovations; and trends and challenges in developing pedagogies in a digital age”.

In choosing DkIT as this year’s hosts, ILTA committee members Lisa O’Regan and Lisa Donaldson commented, in particular, on the excellent campus facilities and how they are ideally suited to hosting major events such as EdTech.

Speaking about the opportunity to host, Gerry Gallagher, eLearning Development Co-ordinator at DkIT commented:

“The conference with up to 250 attendees will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the DkIT campus, the exemplary work that is going on in technology enhanced learning within the Institute and, of course, the town of Dundalk and its environs.”

The conference has invited two national policy experts in educational Digital Transformation strategy to deliver a capstone keynote address. Dr. Ruaidhri Neavyn (Higher Education Authority Advisor) and Mary Lyons (Director of National Innovation, SOLAS) will set out a vision of what Digital Transformation might look like as we move forward in this digital age.

International Digital Transformation experts Professor Keith Smyth (Professor of Pedagogy and Head of the Learning and Teaching Academy at of the University of the Highlands and Islands), and Dr Sheila MacNeill, Independent Consultant and Senior Lecturer in Digital Learning at Glasgow Caledonian University and Chair of ALT (Association of Learning Technology) will present plenty of disturbing dilemmas as they consider the challenges, possibilities and implications that digital technology and practice bring to higher education particularly in relation to physical and virtual learning spaces and the extension of higher education as a public good.

Keith and Sheila are co-authors with Bill Johnston of the recently published book, ‘Conceptualising the Digital University: The Intersection of Policy, Pedagogy and Practice’. The book Keith is known for developing the openly licensed 3E Framework for technology-enhanced learning. He blogs at www.3eeducation.org. Sheila is active on social media, and shares her thoughts and work regularly via her blog (www.howsheilaseesit.net).