Deaths in Dundalk - Friday May 31 2019

The death has occurred of Colin McShane of McShane's Cross, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin

Suddenly, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his father Colin, will be sadly missed by his daughter Kerry-Anne and grandchildren Emily and Dylan, wife, mother, sister, brother, aunt, son-in-law, his many friends and extended family.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Dublin, from 12 noon - 3.30pm on Friday, May 31st, later reposing at the McShane family home, McShane's Cross, from 6pm.

Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Shelagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Crossmaglen.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Capuchin Day Centre.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Kane (née Morgan) of Glyde Road, Tallanstown, Louth



Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Kevin, P.J., Eamonn, Dessie, Bugsy and Declan, daughters Mary, Jacqueline, Fidelma and Michelle, sister Madge, brother Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm on Friday and from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm on Saturday.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30 pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00 pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett's Cemetery, Tallanstown.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

House private on Saturday from 12pm for removal.

May she rest in peace