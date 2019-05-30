'Weighing-In' on love, life and dieting at An Táin in Dundalk

'Weighing-In' a fast paced comedy play about life, love and dieting - and how we all need to adjust the scales to find the right balance, comes to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk next Friday, June 7 at 8pm.

Produced by Dolmen Productions, this topical play deals with the modern obsession of dieting. Set in the Easi-Slim diet club we meet the highly driven Pam (Isobel Mahon) and the motherly Breda (Rose Henderson). Both attend the weekly clinic for the weigh-in and strike up an unlikely friendship.

Easi-Slim’s recent new member - upwardly mobile Pam McGowan has cruised into town in her soft top sports car. Pam has reached her target weight and has only signed up to maintain, and brag about the four stone she’s lost.

Breda has diligently attended the Easi-Slim meetings but just can’t manage to win the battle of the bulge– until Pam comes along to power-walk her into shape.

Tickets for what looks to be a highly entertaining night are available at €18 / €16. See www.antain.ie for more.