Composers excited to make Irish debuts for Louth classical music festival

As part of Louth Contemporary Music Society's Stations of the Sun festival, which takes place on June 21 and 22 in Dundalk, Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho will make her first Irish visit. There will also be new works from Kurtag (who recently completed a Beckett opera), Linda Catlin Smith, Pascale Criton and Peter Garland. The Russian Patriarchate Choir of Moscow will also make their first visit to Ireland this June.

Kaija Saariaho said: "I am enthusiastically looking forward to visiting Ireland for the first time, to attend the Stations of the Sun festival on 21 and 22 June 2019 by Louth Contemporary Music Society.

"There will be two concerts featuring my chamber music, written over a span of 30 years. The concerts will be performed by an international group of musicians of different generations, all closely connected to my music."

For more information and tickets see: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/stations-of-the-sun-21-22-june-2019-festival-ticket-tickets-53509632752