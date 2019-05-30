Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 30 2019

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ross (née Parker) of The Old Rectory, Heynestown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing home on May 29 2019. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late William dear mother of Irvine, David, Charles and the late Neil and nana of Lauren, Andrew, and Emma and sister of Violet Parker, and the late Fred and mother-in-law of Eithna, Orla and the late Una.

Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Irvine’s home Station Road, Castlebellingham (A91P892) from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Friday to St. Paul’s Church, Heynestown, arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Mc Donald of Commons Road, Dromiskin, Louth

On May 29 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Tom, beloved husband of Molly (Mary) (née Mc Guinness) and dear father of Mary O’Malley, Thomas, Peter, Gerry, Paul and Dr Siobhán Garavaglia, devoted granddad of Thomas, Paul, Luke, Lisa, Peter, Olivia, Ian, Sarah, Michael, Cian, and Oran, great granddad of Mark, Sofia, Eli, Isabelle, Taylor, Ríonagh, Casey, Joshua, Oisín and Conor, and cousin of Dympie and her husband Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerry and Caoimhin, daughters-in-law Maria, Deirdre and Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 7pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday morning to St. Peter’s Church Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ian Campbell of 351 Beechmount Drive, Coxes Demesne, Dundalk



Suddenly in London on May 21 2019. Ian beloved son of Monica née Martin and the late Eugene and dear brother of Vincent, David, Theresa and the late Paul.

Deeply regretted by his mother, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Dawn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









