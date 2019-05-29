Dundalk IT to launch new TV & Media Summer Academy with Dundara Television & Media

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading production company, Dundara Television & Media to launch a new Television and Media Academy this summer for individuals with an interest in the film and production industry.

Seven courses will be offered as part of the summer academy aimed at providing insight and training across a wide spectrum of areas including radio, television, sound production, podcasts and mobile.

The programmes are open to people of all ages and abilities and will commence in late June. All programmes will be held in the state-of-the-art Carrolls Building at DkIT and houses a state-of-the-art TV studio, audio and radio recording studios, a photographic darkroom, performance spaces, edit suites and a screening room.

Courses will be taught by a host of industry experts including renowned Irish television director, Theo O’Grady, award-winning journalist with RTÉ, Evelyn O’Rourke, well known television presenter, Lisa Cannon, leading Sports presenter, Michael Lyster and Emmy-nominated composer Craig S. Garfinkle, among others.

Courses on offer this summer include:

Speaking at the signing of the MOU, DkIT President, Michael Mulvey, PhD, said,

“We are delighted to launch the new Television and Media Academy in conjunction with Dundara Television & Media this summer.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for learners of all ages and abilities to upskill in the exciting area of media production, not to mention gain insider knowledge from some of the best in the business.

"Today’s MOU will allow us to strengthen our relationship with Dundara and provides a three-year framework to collaborate and explore opportunities programme development and joint training schemes.”

Producer and Director Enda Grace who is Managing Director of Dundara Television & Media said today,

“We’re very much looking forward to bringing an array of Ireland’s leading media professionals to Dundalk for the Television & Media Academy. Our tutors and facilitators have incredible experience across all aspects of television and radio and are excited to pass that knowledge and insight on to prospective students.

"The courses are suitable for all, whether you already work in the industry or think you might like to pursue a career in media. It’s a tremendous opportunity to learn from the likes of presenter Lisa Cannon (Xpose, Box Office), director Diarmuid Goggins (Casualty, Red Rock, Bulletproof), podcasting expert and radio producer Alan Swan (Head of Music at RTE 2FM) and DoP Cyril O’Regan (Operation Transformation, Super Garden, The Restaurant).

"We are delighted to collaborate with DkIT for the all new TVMA and look forward to developing and strengthening that relationship for, not alone this but many other projects and developments in the future.”

Also speaking today, Lorcan Dunne, Programme Director of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production at DkIT and lecturer on the new Television & Media Academy added,

“The signing of this MoU with Dundara will further bolster DkIT as one of the top media colleges in the country. This MoU will enable a number of short media courses delivered by top industry professionals over the summer, it will also lead to our students working on Dundara television shows.

"Having industry come in and use our facilities gives them confidence in the graduates we are producing. I am delighted to spearhead this collaboration and ensure that DkIT is at the forefront of new techniques and technologies in television and film production.”

For further information, a full list of tutors and to book a place on any of the courses offered as part of the DkIT-Dundara Television & Media Academy, please visit www.tvmaireland.com or email contact@tvmaireland.com. Places are limited on the course and early booking is advised.