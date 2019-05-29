Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday May 29 2019

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Quinn of Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Dunleer, Co Louth

Peacefully at his home on May 28 2019, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Lilly.

Pat will be forever missed by his wife Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Quinn Family (Armagh), Butler family (Leitrim), neighbours and his many good friends he met while working as a Greyhound trainer.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts

Reposing at his home in Ennybegs on Wednesday 29th from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock, reposing also on Thursday 30th from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with Family time thereafter, please.

Removal on Thursday 30th to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for prayers at 8 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Friday 31st at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care or St Vincent De Paul, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patsy Lynn (née Begley) of 10 Fairgreen Row, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tom, adored mother of Karen, Michele and Peter.

Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Niamh, cherished grandchildren Jonathan and Aoife, sisters Alice, Nuala, Rita and Jacinta, nieces, nephews extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today Tuesday between 5 o’clock and 9 o’clock and on Wednesday between 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.40 walking to St. Nicholas Church, Dundalk (Eircode A91 FK19) arriving for 1 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter walking to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for Burial.

Family flowers only donation if desired to The Birches Day care Centre.

House Private on Thursday morning.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean Dunne formerly of Market St and Greenacres, Dundalk



Suddenly in London on May 12 2019. Sean, beloved son of the late Patrick and Nellie, dear father of Tracey, Alan, Pamela and Andrew, grandad of Luke and Alfie, and brother of Pat.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, brother, mother of his children Carmel, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ian Campbell of 351 Beechmount Drive, Coxes Demesne, Dundalk



Suddenly in London, May 21 2019. Ian beloved son of Monica née Grimes and the late Eugene and dear brother of Vincent, David, and Theresa.

Deeply regretted by his mother, brothers, sister, sister in law Dawn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace





