Garda Síochána Witness Appeal - Year Anniversary Disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite Dundalk May 29 2018

Giedre Raguckaite, a 29 year old Lithuanian National arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and took up residence in Drogheda. She moved to College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk at the end of April 2018. She moved out of that accommodation approximately 24th May 2018. Between 24th - 29th May 2018 there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area.

On 29th May 2018 she made contact with a friend and at approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania. She explained that she had been in a hotel/licensed premises that day for dinner and was socialising. The location of this premises is currently unknown. It is believed she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

She was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown that night 29th May 2018 at 11pm by two men. It is understood she was very intoxicated. It is believed she left that house with these men at approxiamtely 1:45am on 30th May 2018. There has been no sightings or contact with Giedre since that time.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who -

1) Observed Giedre out socialising on 29th May 2018.

2) May have provided accommodation for Giedre between 24th - 25th May 2018 or is aware of where she stayed.

3) Is holding or is aware of the whereabouts of any personal items of Giedre's that was left behind during that period.

4) Observed Giedre in the company of the two men on the evening of the 29th of May 2018 or thereafter.

5) May have any information in relation to Giedre's activities during that period.

Gardaí ask that anyone in possession of information to contact the incident room in Dundalk on 042 388 470, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or by Crime Stoppers at 1800 250 025. All information will be treated in confidence.

Gardaí have native Lithuanian speakers available should a member of the public wish to converse in that language.