Dundalk students planning further Strike for Climate protests

A group of students from schools across Dundalk took to the streets last Friday to stand in solidarity with school students from across the world taking part in the “Strike for Climate” protests.

Speaking to the Democrat, one of the organisers Peter McGuinness explained: “I was involved in organising the school strike for climate in Dundalk today along with Emma Craven, Donnchadh Hughes, Pauric Craven, Eoghan Smyth, Eve Brosnan and Matthew Geraghty.”

“Myself and a group of Students from Dundalk schools decided to take part in the global school strike for climate today. We met outside the courthouse at one and protested until three. It wasn’t a particularly suitable day for many students to attend with hundreds of secondary school students involved in end of year exams and most primary schools being closed due to the election day.

“However the event was a success with much support from the public and local politicians, particularly Green Party candidates.

“This protest was part of the Fridays for Future Campaign lead by Greta Thunberg. Our list of demands for the National Government can be found on our Instagram page @fridaysforfuturedundalk.

“Secondary school students from St Vincent’s, De La Salle College, Colaiste Cú Chulainn and St Brigid's School attended the protest along with a group of primary school students from the Christian Brothers School.”

Peter added: “We feel very passionately about this global crisis and are deeply worried about our future as we should be. We are striking from school to tell our politicians to take our futures seriously and treat climate change for what it is - a crisis.

We feel that everybody can play their part in tackling the issue but much governmental action is required to allow citizens to move towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle. We need to listen to scientific evidence and take immediate action to secure a future on this planet.

"The next global strike will be on the 27th of September. This strike will be a general strike meaning all members of the public are encouraged to attend and fight for climate action. Time is running out for the global population. We hope that there will be a big turnout for this important event. To keep up to date with developments please follow our Instagram account @fridaysforfuturedundalk."