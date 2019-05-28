Derry Girls star filming movie in North Louth village

Actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in the hit comedy Derry Girls, was spotted yesterday filming her latest movie in Carlingford. Sleeping with the Enemy actor Patrick Bergin is also in the film.

The Derry Girls actress posted the above image along with the following caption: "Big smiles in the beautiful Carlingford".

Have a look at the video below to get a taste of the filming process:

US rom-com "There You'll Find Me", is currently being filmed in Carlingford until June 1.

Filmmakers are still looking for extras to star in the movie.

If you are interested in being an extra please email tyfmcrowd@gmail.com including name, age, contact number, availability and a recent photo.